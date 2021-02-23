OMU collecting unpaid utility bills

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities is starting to collect utility payments from customers who haven’t paid bills during the pandemic. Officials with the OMU said the disconnect moratorium put in place in March has been lifted. They said there are close to $1 million in outstanding payments. OMU said there are both state and local resources available to those who owe money.

“We understand this is a bill, we understand that budgets are strapped, so we’re trying to really work with our customers. The most important thing to do for customers is to start applying for those funds but also to contact us to see what they can do,” said Sonya Dixon.

You can find a list of resources on its website.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)