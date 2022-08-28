KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Knox County Sheriff’s Office dispatched officers to a single vehicle ATV crash around 1 a.m. on Sunday on Albrecht Road near Oaktown Road.

Police officials say, Charles Hunt, 64, of Edwardsport, was on Albrecht Road when he went off the roadway and into a ditch causing him to be ejected from the ATV.

According to reports, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner’s Office. Knox County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana State Police.