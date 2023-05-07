HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a shooting/murder case involving two victims.

According to a media release, at around 10:40 p.m. May 6, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Monroe Ave. about a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they located a 15-year-old who had been shot and was having a hard time breathing. Officers administered first aid until AMR arrived to take over and transport the victim to the hospital.

Ultimately, the victim did not survive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Dispatch then received a second 911 call about a 17-year-old victim who had been dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The injury appeared to be a graze and the victim was alert and conscious.

Police say the two victims were involved in the same incident.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting, but they are looking for three people who may have been involved.

The investigation is still active and no arrests have been made at this time. If someone has any information, contact the Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.