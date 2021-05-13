One injured after crash on U.S. 41 near Twin Bridges

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – One person was hurt after a car crash on Thursday on Highway 41 just north of the Twin Bridges.

At around 3:15 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was heading south when he crossed the median for unknown reason into the northbound lane in front of Ellis Park. The car then came to a rest in a ditch after rolling over.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for head injuries.

Highway 41 northbound traffic was shut down for about 10 minutes to remove the vehicle.