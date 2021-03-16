One injured in motorcycle crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) – One person was injured in a motorcycle trash Tuesday before 1 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office said. Police were notified of a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near the 3000 block of Livermore Road in Hartford. The driver of the motorcycle failed to turn on a left-hand curve, police said. The driver then drove off the roadway and hit a fence post. The driver was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for his injuries.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)