OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – An Ohio County man is dead after a call for domestic disturbance led to a deputy-involved shooting Monday evening on Dan Road near Horse Branch.

“A little bit after 7pm last night, our dispatch center received a disturbance at 911 call – a disturbance at that location. The caller stated that people their on the scene could hear screaming, yelling, items breaking in the background,” says Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright.

Sheriff Wright says when deputies arrived, a man brandished a weapon, and hid in a wooded area behind the home. As the search continued, things took a tragic turn.

“Once the team was inside looking for him, he decided to exit the wood-line, and approached one of our deputies, which began giving him loud verbal commands to stop, at which point he charged the deputy, and the incident took place there on Dan Road,” says Wright.

Deputies say they provided medical help until an ambulance arrived, but the individual later passed away at a Nashville hospital. In a community like Ohio County, it is especially difficult – Sheriff Wright asks to keep in mind all individuals involved in the incident.

“We know everybody here – it’s got that small town, hometown feel, if you will. So we drink coffee with the family members, we know who they are, and it’s a sad day in Ohio County,” says Wright.

As of right now the names have still not been released by the Kentucky State Police. Sheriff Wright confirmed that the deputy was placed on administrative leave, as per standard protocol.