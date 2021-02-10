One person dead following weekend Owensboro fire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – One person has died after a weekend fire at a mobile home in Owensboro, officials said. The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Westwood Avenue on Owensboro’s west side. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The fire started on the porch and spread inside the home. Another resident was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)