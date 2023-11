HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in the 6400 block of Kentucky 181 South. Authorities say the road was shut down for about an hour and a half while crews worked to clear the scene.

The Greenville Fire Department says that crews found a small pickup truck on its side. Officials say a man had to be cut from the truck and taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.