EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Dispatch confirms at least one person has been injured in a three vehicle crash in Evansville.

Dispatch tells Eyewitness News the call came in just after 7:30 Thursday morning.

This happened at the 1700 block of N. Heidelbach Avenue.

We have a crew heading to the scene.

We will keep you updated.

(This story was originally published April 22,2021)