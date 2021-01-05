One person injured in Tuesday Mt. Vernon shooting

MT VERON, Ind. (WEHT) – One person was injured after a shooting Tuesday in Mt. Vernon. Police said it happened before 12:30 p.m. at a home on West Fourth Street.

One man was taken to the hospital, his condition was not immediately available. One person has been arrested, but police were not releasing any new as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on January 5, 2021)

