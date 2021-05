PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Some people are born to run. Others, like Eli Holden, are born to race. The Princeton racer, 7, got back on the track Saturday in Marion, Ill. after a fire earlier this month at his family's race shop destroyed, among other things, his race car.

To keep Eli racing his parents, Matt and Rebecca, got to work to find Eli a new car in time for Saturday's race. After searching high and low across Facebook, they found one late last week hours away near Warsaw, Ind. Matt Holden says the car is similar to the one they had before, though it is an older model.