Online resource available for people with disabilities

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – There’s now a free online resource available people in Vanderburgh County with disabilities.

The website is called Indianadisabilityresourcefinder.org. It’s aimed at collecting and organizing disability related services, programs, equipment and advocacy contacts across Indiana. This way families don’t have to go digging for information or tools available. All you have to do is submit what you are needing along with the age range.

“Then it will come back and say ‘here are the resources in the state of Indiana that are available to you’ and it provides the contact information, obviously what the organization’s mission is, what type of people they serve,” said Bob Guzzo, Advisory Board on Disability Services in Evansville.

Guzzo said services people with disabilities need usually range from education to employment.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

