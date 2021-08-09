OPD investigates social media messages where someone made threats to “shoot up the school”

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Police responded to a report of terroristic threatening on Sunday around 10:20 PM on the 2600 block of Strawbridge Place.

Screenshots of social media messages were seen where someone made threats to “shoot up the school” while referring to Owensboro Innovation Academy.

Investigators alerted Owensboro Public Schools of the threat.

Officers found the juvenile of the social media account the messages originated from. Their electronic devices were seized.

Police say at this time, there is evidence to suggest the social media account the messages originated from may have been compromised and used by at least one unknown person.

Detectives and School Resource Officers are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an

anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.