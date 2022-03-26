OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A 14 year-old is now in police custody following a shots fired call overnight. The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) responded to the 3000 block of Allen Street around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Detectives learned information about the suspect after interviewing the victims. Officers say they found and arrested the teenager within a few hours.

Two handguns were found in their possession according to a police spokesperson. Police say one of the handguns were consistent with evidence found at the scene of the crime.

The teen was taken into custody, officials say, and is lodged at the Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The minor has been charged with 5 counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and a count of possession of a handgun by a minor first offense says OPD.

A police spokesperson says two houses were both struck by gunfire. No one was injured.