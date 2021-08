OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Police responded to a shots fired call where three cars were hit by bullets. This happened on Monday night at around 11:30 on the 300 block of Hale Avenue.

Investigators say no one was in the vehicles that were struck by gunfire. There were no injuries

reported.

Detectives are investigating and anyone with additional information can call

OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-

687-8484.