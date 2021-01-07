Opposition emerges to proposed Posey County solar farms

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Neighbors are voicing concerns over solar panels making their way to Poesy County. The panels are projected to take up 3,000 acres of farmland. If the project goes through as planned it would be one of the largest solar farms in Indiana.

Some people who live close to the proposed solar farm say they fear this isn’t safe. They also say they moved to Posey County to have the view of corn and soy bean fields, not solar panels.

“It’s beautiful out here and these aren’t just tiny little solar panels. These are 12-foot tall solar panels and this is a power plant. It’s an industrial power plant as well. I think a lot of people aren’t aware of that and the magnitude of it,” said resident Misty Bishop.

Bishop started a petition called ‘Posey County Residents Against Industrial Solar Power Plants.’ It has more than 500 signatures. The group is also planning a meeting next week to organize efforts to oppose the plan.

(This story was originally published on January 7, 2021)

