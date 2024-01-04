HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The first meeting of Owensboro Public Schools board and Superintendent Screening Committee will be held on Thursday, January 4 at 5:00 p.m.

During this first joint meeting of the Superintendent Search Committee and the First Screening Committee, the meeting will be open and Quin Sutton from KSBA, the district’s appointed search firm, will be on hand to break down the number of applicants and their demographics for the board, as well as preview the tentative timeline for the process.

Following the report, the screening committee will then go into a closed session to review the applications and begin their screening process.