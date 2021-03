EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Otters will have a fresh new look this summer when the Frontier League begins play in June. The team unveiled new logos Tuesday. The Otters will have a new primary logo, secondary logo and Evan the Otter gets a fresh look at well. Team President John Stanley said it’s a great way to celebrate the Otters’ return after a year away due to the pandemic.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)