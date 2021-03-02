OVC lays out health guidelines for tournament guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Basketball players will be going head to head at the Ford Center competing for a championship title. But these basketball games will look different compared to years past.

Ahead of the Ohio Valley Conference Men and Women’s basketball championship kicking off Wednesday. OVC leaders have been working with the NCAA, local health leaders, and the Ford Center, putting health guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. For those going to watch the games, seating will be limited and spaced out between groups. You’ll also get your temperature taken at the front door and be asked to wear a face mask the entire time. Precautions are also being taken outside of the arena.

“We’ve also worked very closely without hotel partners both for the teams and the spectators that will be in our community. Obviously, teams are tested before coming and they are tested throughout the tournament as well as all staff members, but our hotels have been very careful and considerate about ensuring they have appropriate safety measures in place as well,” said Evansville Sports Corp President Eric Marvin.

The basketball players will also be tested each day of the competition.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)