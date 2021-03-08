Over 19 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop in Gibson Co., police say

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A Louisville man is in jail after a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Gibson County. Police said a deputy stopped a vehicle for following too close to another vehicle. The deputy smelled marijuana when approaching the vehicle and a later investigation revealed that over 19 pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

The passenger, Christopher Campos, 22, admitted to it being his with the intent to sell it, police said. There were also two children in the vehicle at the time. One of them was not wearing a seatbelt and the child protective services office was notified to investigate the issue. Campos was charged with a Level 5 felony for dealing over 10 pounds. His bond was set at $2,500.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)