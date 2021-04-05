Overnight chase ends with car crashing into home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight chase in Evansville ends with one man in jail and a car crashing into a home.

A sergeant with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says just after 12:30 Monday morning, a deputy attempted to stop a driver for running a stop sign.

Instead, the driver sped off.

After about three blocks, we’re told the suspect tried to make a turn, but ended up running off the road and hitting the front porch of a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street.

There was no one home at the time, and the driver was uninjured. however, the impact blew out a tire on the vehicle.

The was quickly taken into custody.

As deputies were investigating, they came across a gun which they believe the suspect tossed out of the vehicle during the case.

So far, the suspect’s identity has not been released.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)