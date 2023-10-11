HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Firefighters were called to the Old Princeton Middle School, which is currently being demolished, last night after receiving a report of smoke.

According to a Facebook Post from the Princeton Area Firefighters Union, upon arrival crews found moderate smoke coming from the gym area. Crews were able to locate a pile of debris on fire, and quickly put it out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to a have been a result from the demolition work that happened earlier in the day.