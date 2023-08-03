HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Eyewitness News have had a few reports of flooding this morning caused by heavy overnight rains.

In Evansville, people have reported standing water near the Bally’s Casino along Riverside Drive. In Gibson County dispatchers reported sporadic flooding throughout the county.

There have also been reports of power outages in Evansville. More than 1,400 customers were without power this morning along First Avenue. At this time, power for those customers has been restored. There are also small clusters of power outages near Mesker Park Zoo and north in Gibson County.

You can view the most recent outages via CenterPoint’s outage map, found here.

Officials advise community members use extra caution when heading out this morning.