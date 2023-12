HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Evansville Police spent more than an hour overnight trying to convince a man to surrender.

According to an EPD Sergeant, officers were called in just after midnight to the 1000 block of East Blackford Avenue for allegedly pulling a gun on a roommate. Police made contact with the man several times over the next 90 minutes, and we are told that he surrendered just before 2:00 a.m.

Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.