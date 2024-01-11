HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An apparent case of swatting sent police and other first responders racing to an Evansville home overnight.

Officers and medics were sent to the area of North Saint James Boulevard just after 1:00 a.m. today. According to a police sergeant, a caller told a 911 dispatcher that he had just shot family members, and the dispatcher reported hearing what sounded like gunshots during the call.

Once officers were in the area, they were able to make contact with those living in the home where the call allegedly came from, and were quickly able to determine that there was no emergency. A sergeant also tells Eyewitness News that the phone number that called the Vanderburgh County Dispatch Center was from out of town.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.