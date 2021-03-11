Owensboro and Henderson firefighters train in confined spaces

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Western Kentucky firefighters have prepared for future calls for help from people trapped in small spaces. Owensboro and Henderson fire departments had confined space training this week.

They practiced removing people in small spaces near the Regional Water Resource Agency office on Grimes Avenue. Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said it allows both departments to keep their respective services from being stretched too thin.

“What this allows us to do, in training together as the Owensboro Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department, can utilize resources from each other. We, in effect, can double our resources in a large event.”

Leonard also said the joint training helps their responses in both communities.

(This story was originally published on March 11, 2021)