Owensboro apartment fire displaces residents

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Several people were displaced Monday after an early morning fire caused major damage to an apartment building in Owensboro. The fire broke out at Keystone Apartments on Burlew Boulevard. At least three apartments in one building have fire damage, while others had smoke or water damage.

The fire happened at 3:30 a.m. while most people were sound asleep. Residents said they heard neighbors screaming and yelling which is the reason they got out in time.

“We’re mainly focused on the apartments on the west end of the building and at least four of those families are gonna have significant fire, smoke and/or water damage to their apartments,” said James Howard, Owensboro Fire Department chief.

“He was like, ‘No you need to get dressed and we need to get out here’ and went to the door and 3 or 4 police officers came storming up screaming ‘Get out of here, get out of here,'” said resident Tyler Wolfe.

Families and residents are now left dealing with the aftermath and trying to find temporary housing. Some piled belongings into friend’s cars but were still forced to leave many things behind.

“The fire was above us and next to us so we were very lucky that it didn’t come through our walls because it was already trying,” one resident said.

Residents who didn’t want to be on camera said they still hadn’t showered and were cold from trekking through their water damaged floors. But said they feel lucky to be alive.

“If you can see here fireman went through the house to make sure no one was here so every door has soot on it from them going through and making sure there was people out which was nice that everyone made it out.”

They made it out along with their pets. A dog, cat, hamster and some turtles. But some pet owners were not so lucky.

Officaials said the fire department does not suspect the cause to be suspicious but still have a full investigation to conduct.

