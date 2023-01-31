OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Calling all Owensboro teens! Can you sing or dance? Are you good at art or music? Maybe you can stand on your hands atop a unicycle. If so, you are in luck.

The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department are starting the very first, “Dugan’s Got Talent” sponsored by Independance Bank and audition time is growing closer.

High school students aged 14 to 18 in the Owensboro, Davies County area are invited to come and show off their talents for the chance to compete for a $4,000 scholarship. Second place will get a $500 scholarship and third place will get a $250 scholarship.

To enter participants must submit a 30 second maximum video of their best talent. Auditions will be accepted between February 6- 17.

Officials say the following regulations are in place for auditions:

No more than five people in a single act (each person can only be in one act)

Open to ages 14-18 who are enrolled in a Owensboro-Daviess county area high school

Family friendly

No foul or vulgar language

No mention of weapons or illegal substances

Dress in appropriate attire

After auditions are done, an internal judging committee will pick 24 videos to proceed to the next phase where the voting will be open to the public. After the public votes, ten finalists will be announced.

The talent show will take place on April 14 at 6 p.m. The chosen finalists will perform live at the Dugan Best Recreation Center.

More information about buying tickets and submitting auditions can be found here.