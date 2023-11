OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On Friday night, the Owensboro Catholic Aces set a new school record for wins in a season as they advanced to their first State Finals since 2010.

The Aces scored four touchdowns against the Somerset Briar Jumpers in the first quarter, and went on to win the game 44-15. The State Championships are next weekend at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field in Lexington.