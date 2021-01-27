Owensboro Christian Church to be used for overflow during White Flag event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to National Weather Service in Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met Wednesday night.

The Daniel Pitino (501 Walnut St, Owensboro, KY) and St. Benedict’s (1001 W 7th St, Owensboro, KY) homeless shelters are currently not at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this impending cold weather event, Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

Provided from the Daniel Pitino Shelter to Owensboro Christian Church at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Owensboro Transit System bus route: Free for White Flag shelters (two bus stops near Owensboro Christian Church) May self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Road side.

Families, women and/or children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to ask if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters. Again, OCC will only be open if the homeless shelters are at full capacity. The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering meals:

Breakfast: 7 a.m. (at Daniel Pitino Shelter)

Dinner: 5:30 p.m. (at Daniel Pitino Shelter)

Due to COVID-19, all protective measures (social distancing, masks, handwashing, quarantine) will be strictly enforced. There is an area pre-designated for quarantine if required.

