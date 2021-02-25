Owensboro, Daviess County heading back to full in-person instruction March 22

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Students in both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools will return to the classroom five days a week beginning on March 22.

The Daviess County Virtual Academy will continue. This comes after the vaccinations of teachers and staff and a recommendation from Gov. Beshear for full in-person learning to start next month. Muhlenberg County Schools are planning on possibly returning to in-person learning 4 days a week on March 22. It will allow students to switch between a virtual or hybrid schedule.

(This story was originally published on February 25, 2021)