Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board to meet following director arrest

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board will meet Tuesday after the arrest of the airport’s director. The special called meeting is set for Tuesday afternoon where the board is expected to go into an executive session to talk about the issue.

The airport director, Rob Barnett, was charged with impersonating a police officer. Board members declined to comment on Barnett’s status as the airport’s director. Barnett’s next court hearing is scheduled for April 26.

(This story was originally published on February 1, 2021)