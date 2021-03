OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – COVID-19 nurses from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital recently held a ceremony honoring the patients they’ve treated over the last year. In an act of remembrance, the nurses decorated stones to be placed with a peace lily on the Critical Care Unit. Each stone bears the initials of a patient who succumbed to COVID-19.

(This story was originally published on March 10, 2021)