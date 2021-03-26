Owensboro Health opens vaccine registration to people 16 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A western Kentucky health group has opened up vaccine eligibility to people 16 and older.

In a Facebook post Thursday evening, Owensboro Health announced COVID-19 vaccine registration at their facilities is open to everyone, ages 16 and older.

Across Kentucky, anyone 50 years old and up is eligible to sign up for a shot. Beginning Monday the Commonwealth is opening eligibility to anyone 40 and older.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced across the state it will be until April 12, that anyone age 16 and older wanting a shot will be eligible to get one.

(This story was originally published on March 26, 2021)