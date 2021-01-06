Owensboro Health receives more COVID vaccine doses, 1,700 employees vaccinated

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health has received two more shipments of Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

The first shipment of 4,000 doses came in on December 23. Owensboro Health said two additional shipments of 1,000 doses each have now also been received.

Around 1,700 employees of the company have vaccinated as of Wednesday.

All doses have been the Moderna vaccine.

The only side effects Owensboro Health employees have reported have been mild arm soreness and mild cases nausea.

The medical group plans to complete vaccinations for employees and affiliate providers who have wanted one this week. The plan is to next expand the vaccination program to any healthcare worker in the region. They will not have to be employed or affiliated with Owensboro Health.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)