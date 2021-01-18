Owensboro Health vaccinates nearly 7,000 people, appointments on hold

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health officials said the health care system has vaccinated nearly 7,000 people against COVID-19. There are 1,500 doses that are scheduled to be given this week.

Scheduling appointments is now on hold until the number of does is increased by the state. Officials said the current supply of vaccines is enough for those with appointments and those who still need a second dose.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)