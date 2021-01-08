Owensboro Health vaccinates over 1,000 Friday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health officials said 700 people were given a COVID-19 vaccine Friday at the health park, in addition to more than 400 others at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Hospital officials added 800 people were vaccinated Thursday and 33% of the hospital’s total vaccine inventory has already been administered.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

