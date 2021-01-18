Owensboro holds annual MLK Jr. Day march

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – While some Martin Luther King Jr. Day events were held virtually, others held in-person celebrations. Owensboro’s annual march took place Monday afternoon from Owensboro High School to Kentucky Wesleyan College.

This year’s theme was “Marching Forward for Change.” Organizers said marchers were required to wear masks during this event. Other parts of the annual celebration, including the post-march presentation, were switched to virtual events.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 18, 2021)