Owensboro leaders hope to find new location for Confederate statue this month

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A decision on the Confederate statue in Owensboro may happen soon. Despite opposition on two possible new places for it. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said they still hope to decide on where to place the statue by the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Owensboro city leaders again voiced opposition to two possible options: the Museum of Science and History, and the Museum of Fine Arts, which were recommended by a county panel late last year. Both museums are run by the city.

Last summer, Mayor Watson said if they did take it the issue of moving it again could resurface in the near future. Both Judge-Executive Mattingly and Watson declined further comment.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)