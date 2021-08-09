Owensboro man arrested in child abuse case

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT)– Owensboro police responded to an assault complaint at the 3400 block of St. Ann Street. This happened Monday morning just after 5:30 AM.

Investigators say an 11-month-old child was assaulted and taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by EMS. The child has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say 23-year-old Jacob Lewis of Owensboro is being charged with criminal abuse 1st degree of a child 12 or under (Conspiracy), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a defaced firearm.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.