Owensboro man resigns from utility board after controversial social media post

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – A misogynistic post against the first woman vice president has a prominent member of the Owensboro community facing a serious backlash.

Ted Lolly was asked to resign his position on the Owensboro City Utility Commission over his post. Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Lolley resigned late Thursday afternoon from that board and two others.

It started with Lolley’s reply on Facebook using a derogatory term against women, after another person had posted about Vice President Kamala Harris shattering the glass ceiling. Lolley removed his post and later apologized for that comment on a separate Facebook post.

Lolley owns Lolley and Associates engineering firm in Owensboro. Eyewitness News reached out to Lolley for comment but the request was not returned.

(This story was originally published on January 22, 2021)