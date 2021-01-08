Owensboro man wins $100K on lotto ticket

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An anonymous Owensboro man won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, lottery officials announced Friday. The man bought the $30 Break Fort Knox ticket on Christmas Eve at a Valero gas station on West Second Street.

The man plans to pay off debt and put some of the $71,000 he received after taxes towards his savings, lottery officials said. Valero will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories