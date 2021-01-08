Owensboro man wins $100K on lotto ticket

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An anonymous Owensboro man won $100,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket, lottery officials announced Friday. The man bought the $30 Break Fort Knox ticket on Christmas Eve at a Valero gas station on West Second Street.

The man plans to pay off debt and put some of the $71,000 he received after taxes towards his savings, lottery officials said. Valero will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(This story was originally published on January 8, 2021)

