Owensboro police are investigating a shooting death as murder

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred Wednesday night around 9:45.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 100 block of East 25th Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult female deceased from a gunshot wound.

A juvenile female and adult male also suffered gunshot wounds, which were believed to be life threatening.

Detectives say they believe this was a part of a domestic dispute and not part of the twelve recent shootings across the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call Owensboro police at 270-687-8888 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 to leave an anonymous tip.