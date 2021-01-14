Owensboro police investigate early Thursday morning collision

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning traffic collision. Police said they were called to a traffic collision with injuries at 5:17 a.m. at the intersection of East Ninth Street and J.R. Miller Boulevard involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles overturned and struck a building.

There were three people transported from the overturned vehicle to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Two of them suffered potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)