Owensboro Police investigating park mural vandalism

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department has released an image of a person who may be responsible for racist graffiti at a local park.

Officers responded to Kendall Perkins Park on West 5th Street to reports of vandalism that had occurred to a mural. The vandalism included racial slurs and hate-based symbols.

The mural was created by local artist Aaron Kizer.

OPD Detectives did not say when the picture of the possible suspect was taken but police are asking for anyone with additional information to call them at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270687-8484.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)