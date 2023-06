HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Owensboro Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing child- fifteen-year old Jack Hardy.

According to police, Hardy was last seen leaving an Owensboro residence on Tuesday June 20. Jack is 6’2″ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes.

Anyone who thinks that they may have seen him or have knowledge of his whereabouts are urged to contact the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.