Owensboro preteen goes viral while dancing during Burger Week

OWENSBORO (WEHT) – Owensboro’s Burger Week has been a big hit. And as this week wraps up, people are finding unique ways to get a good burger.

Check out 11-year-old Cameron Malone. Pictures of his fantastic dance moves went viral as his family went around to several restaurants celebrating Burger Week. Malone, speaking with Eyewitness News on ABC 25 Local Lifestyles Thursday morning, said the pictures were his dad’s idea and he hones his skills at Johnson’s Dance Studio in Owensboro.

“I’ve been dancing for two or three years now. And dance is like literally so amazing. It’s like my life. And I was excited that I could share that with just people like, in general.”

He hopes to one day own a dance studio in Nashville.

(This story was originally published on March 4, 2021)