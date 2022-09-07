SHASTA COUNTY, CA (WEHT) – Climbing a volcano presents challenges for anyone looking to climb it, but for Owensboro Priest Jamie Dennis of Owensboro, climbing a volcano is even more difficult when you’re blind.

Father Dennis recently climbed Lassen Peak in California for the second time all while not being able to see the path he had to climb in order to ascend to the top.

“There’s some areas of the trail where you’re having to climb over large chunks of lava and it’s loose so as a blind person that’s difficult,” Father Dennis. “Really having to trust the other person so it’s quite the ordeal.”

When making the climb he has to depend on who he climbs with to guide him up the mountain but says having a guide doesn’t make it any easier.

“This was physically most hard thing I’ve ever done,” Father Dennis said. “You don’t need equipment but it’s a steep hike.”

He says each time he went on the climb, he experienced new challenges while embarking on his adventure but he says it’s important to not be afraid of taking on a new task.

“I couldn’t participate in a lot of sports growing up and this is one thing that I felt like was a decent challenge,” Father Dennis said. “Not an easy one but a decent challenge that I could set a goal for and do it.”

Lassen Peak stands at over 10,000 feet and took him six hours it took to ascend the volcano and come back down.

“I want to live life to the fullest and yeah it’s fun to take a risk every once in while but it’s also fun to experience the world and all it has to offer and not everybody can say blind or sighted that they climbed a volcano,” Father Dennis explained.

While climbing the volcano was another check off his list, he’s now looking forward at what he wants to accomplish next.