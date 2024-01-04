OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In a meeting on Thursday night, The Owensboro Independent Board of Education met with a screening committee to start the next steps in hiring a new superintendent.

Board officials say committee members will review applications and make recommendations to the board. “We want someone that is experienced,” says board chair Dr. Jeremy Luckett. “We want someone that has above-reproach character and somebody that’s interested in moving the district forward in the way that we’ve been trying to move it forward so far.”

This selection process comes after former superintendent Dr. Matthew Constant was arrested last year and charged with promoting an underaged person to engage in sexual activity. Board officials say they hope to have a new superintendent by Spring Break.