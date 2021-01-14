Owensboro Public Schools return to in-person instruction

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Public Schools moved back to in-class instruction Thursday morning. Classes were switched to virtual in November due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order.

Students will return using the hybrid A-B schedule with the ‘B’ students returning Thursday. Students are split into two groups and will attend in-class instruction twice a week with no students in school on Wednesdays. School officials said they don’t know when they’ll go back to being in class five days a week and are relying on the vaccine to make that happen.

“We had about 73 percent of our students excuse me our staff sign up to get the vaccine. Between our district and Daviess county, we have over 2,000 teachers that are on that list,” Revlett said.

Revlett said they don’t know when staff will be allowed to get the vaccine but they should know very soon.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2021)